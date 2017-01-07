GRASAG-USA pats Ghanaians for political maturity

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana in USA (GRASAG-USA) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to Ghanaians for the successful elections held on December 7th 2016.

The group, in a statement signed by its president, Juliet Ohemeng-Ntiamoah congratulated Ghanaians for the subsequent peaceful transfer of power to the new government.

“This display of political maturity has once again deepened our democracy and ensured that Ghana remains the beacon of democracy in Africa”, the statement said.

GRASAG-USA commended outgoing President John Dramani Mahama for his statesmanship and dedicated service to Ghana in the past years and also congratulated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “on his ascension to the highest office of our motherland."

“We are of a deep conviction that his resolve to help build Ghana, will inspire hope in Ghanaians both home and abroad to work hard towards the common good of the country. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation greater and stronger”, said the group which seeks to create a collaborative platform for a vibrant community of Ghanaian graduate students in the USA.