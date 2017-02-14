Graphic News App to introduce breaking news version

The new initiative is to help bridge the gap that the print version which is normally delivered to clients' mobile phones and other electronic devices at dawn poses.

The online version of Graphic Communications Group's six newspapers, the Graphic News App, is to introduce a breaking news version that will feed patrons with trending issues on minute by minute bases.

Making a presentation at the Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting in Accra, the Head of Information Technology at the Graphic Group, Madam Christabel Mfoamfo said the breaking news version was one of other innovations from the company aimed at improving the quality of services delivered.

The others, she said included plans to make it possible for iOS users to download the News App as well make it compatible to browsers.

She was confident the new innovations will help delight customers.

As a company that trusted with providing trustworthy and authentic news for over five decades, Madam Christabel said people needed patronise the Graphic News App to help avoid being fed with half-truths, which is fast becoming the trend in the social media-dominated world.