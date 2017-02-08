Graduate enlistment into Police Service ‘on course’

The Police Administration has asked graduate applicants seeking enlistment into the Service to exercise patience as the process is still underway.

A statement issued by the Administration Wednesday said a seeming silence on the process should not be interpreted as “a sign of delay or cessation of the process.”

The statement therefore assured applicants that they would be apprised of the status of their application and subsequent developments in due course.

“The Police, therefore, entreats members of the public, especially applicants to exercise patience to ensure efficient and successful exercise”, the statement signed by Supt. Cephas Arthur, Director of Public Affairs said.