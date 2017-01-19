GRA honours Dangote Cement

The Tema Command of the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has honoured Dangote Cement, a cement manufacturing company, for being the biggest taxpayer for last year.

The award, which was presented at an end-of-year programme put together by the command, also recognised other stakeholders for their significant contribution to revenue last year.

Dangote Cement paid GH¢150 million in taxes on all its imports from Nigeria last year, including some 1,000 trucks it imported from Europe to support its operations.

Expansion works on its silos at the company’s bagging plant in Tema culminated in creating more direct and indirect jobs.

The Commissioner-General of the GRA, Mr George Blankson, commended Dangote Cement for contributing significantly to the national coffers since it began operations in Ghana and called on other businesses to honour their tax obligations to ensure growth in the economy.

New investments

The Media Relations Manager of Dangote Cement, Mr Etornam Komla Buami, who received the award on behalf of the company, said work on the company’s new grinding plant was under construction in Takoradi.

According to Mr Buami, the $100 million investment was expected to be completed within 12 months, adding that it would provide about 3,000 direct jobs and about 5,000 indirect jobs for residents in Takoradi and its environs.

“The payment of our taxes demonstrates our commitment to making a significant contribution to the growth of Ghana’s economy. We are looking at continuing this feat in future by expanding our operations to meet the needs of our customers in the country and creating more jobs,” he said.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr Tor Nygard, said Dangote Cement was in business not only to make profit but also to position itself as a key partner of the government in raising revenue.

“We will continue to make significant contributions to the Ghanaian economy not only through payment of taxes, but also through provision of high quality cement and creation of sustainable jobs,” he added.