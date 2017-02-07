Govt’s objective is to rescue economy, improve life - Veep

The Vice-President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the focus of the government was to move away from petty politics to ensuring the complete development of the country that will lead to the benefit of all Ghanaians.

He said the government had an agenda to build Ghana, rescue the economy and help the poor live dignified lives, for which reason the wealth of the country would be used to create jobs and remove poverty.

“We are here to work for Ghana and I would urge all to join us to work for Ghana; that is paramount in our objectives,” he stressed.

Dr Bawumia said this when the leadership of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council paid a courtesy call on him at the Flagstaff House in Accra yesterday.

The council congratulated the President and his vice on their electoral victory in December last year and wished them well in their endeavours.

Development plans

Dr Bawumia said for the first time in the history of the country, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was going to set up a Zongo Development Fund aimed at bringing immense support to Muslims living in the Zongos.

He gave an assurance that the fund would form a part of the budget for the year which would be read in March.

“For the first time, Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed a Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development. It has never happened before and I believe it shows that we have to move away from rice and sugar politics to development, jobs and education of our people and that is what we are trying to do,” he stated.

The Vice-President said the government had a lot in store for Ghanaians and requested the council, members of the Tijaniyya and all who believed in God to pray for the success of the Akufo-Addo-led government.

‘We will succeed for all’

“When we succeed, we succeed for all and we will do so without discrimination,” he promised.

He expressed the gratitude of the government to the Tijaniyyas for listening to the plea of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the campaign period and offering prayers that won victory for the party.

A member of the Tijaniyya Muslim Council, Sheikh Mutawakil, who spoke on behalf of the council, said the victory of the NPP was remarkable and a change that Allah had brought about for Ghanaians.

“This change that Allah has done for us must be a change in all aspects of our lives, be it individual, spiritual, mental, economical and wherever every Ghanaian is,” he said.

He said it was their prayer and hope that Allah would touch the hearts of Ghanaians everywhere for them to be patriotic in pursuing a common agenda for the development of the country.