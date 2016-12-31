Govt assists gas explosion victims with GH¢200,000

The government has presented separate cheques totalling GH₵200,000 to the four hospitals treating the victims of the gas explosion that occurred near the Trade Fair Centre at La in the Greater Accra Region.

The 37 Military Hospital and La General Hospital were given GH₵125,000 and GH₵50,000 respectively, while the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the Police Hospital also received GH₵15,000 and GH₵10,000 respectively.

In addition, the government supported the four hospitals with pharmaceuticals such as 500 Amp Gentamycin 10mg injection, 300 rolls of cotton wool 500g, infusion giving set, chloramphenicole injections, erythromycin 250mg, 1,000 packs of face masks, among others.

Fulfilment of promise

Presenting the cheques to the hospitals in Accra yesterday, the Minister for Health, Mr Alex Segbefia, said the presentation was in fulfilment of the government’s promise to foot the bills for the treatment of the victims.

Giving the rationale for the distribution, he said the 37 Military Hospital had majority of the victims, with four persons still at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 20 in-patients.

He continued that six of the victims were taken to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, out of which two persons had died and one was still in a critical condition.

At the La General Hospital, Mr Segbefia said the facility had seven victims with various degrees of burns while the police hospital had one in-patient with a number of them coming for out-patient treatment.

Mr Alex Segbefia (right) presenting the cheque and drugs to Lt Col Richard Atarah, Officer-in-charge of Medical Stores and Equipment Depot of the 37 Military Hospital. Pictures: EMMANUEL QUAYE

Deaths and injuries

The minister said three more people had been confirmed dead following the gas explosion, bringing to nine the number of persons who had died as a result of the incident.

He further stated that 42 others were receiving treatment after sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Mr Segbefia noted that President John Mahama and the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had been to the various health facilities to visit and console the victims.

The Officer in Charge of Medical Stores and Equipment depot of the 37 Military Hospital, Lt Col Richard Atarah, who spoke on behalf of the four hospitals, commended the government for the donation.

He, however, appealed to other stakeholders to contribute towards the treatment of the victims.

DCOP Dr Iddi Musah, Director of Police Hospital, receiving the cheque from Mr Alex Segbefia

Background

The explosion occurred at about 4 p.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at a gas filling depot between the Labadi Cemetery and the Trade Fair Centre.

It took fire officers more than four hours to control the inferno which spread to nearby shops and parts of the Trade Fair Centre.