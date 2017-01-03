Government extends Subah contract

The government has extended its contract with Subah Infosolutions to continue to monitor the country’s revenue in the telecommunications sector for the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

According to a letter dated December 1, 2016, issued by the GRA and signed by its Commissioner-General, Mr George Blankson, the contract extension had been approved by the Minister of Finance.

The letter, which was copied to the Telecommunication Chamber, as well as the telecommunications companies, said: “We wish to inform you that Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited has been granted approval to continue its role of monitoring revenue from the telecommunication companies on behalf of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

“Further to the above, we wish to request you to continue to grant access to Messrs Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited to your physical network nodes, in accordance with the provisions of the Communications Service Tax (Amendment) Act, 2013 (Act 864).”

Confirmation

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Director of Subah, Mr Redeemer Kwame, confirmed that the government had given the go-ahead to the company to continue to monitor the country’s revenue in the telecommunications sector.

“It is no new contract. An intent was expressed and approval was given to us to continue with what we have been doing,” he said.