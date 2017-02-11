GNASBA launches 2017 school sanitation campaign

This year’s campaign was on the theme, “Arise to save the environment” and would include a three-hour clean-up exercise involving some selected junior and senior high schools.

At the launch of the campaign at Queen of Peace Junior High School at Madina in the La Nkwantanang Madina Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, 100 litter bins were presented to GNASBA from Fan Milk Limited to support the campaign.

In his opening address, Mr Baffour Akwasi Oppong said best and effective environmental and sanitation education campaigns by the association to ensure cleanliness in various communities were to encourage the involvement of the youth in junior and senior high schools in ensuring good environmental practices.

He said the association, with its 23 years of experience in ensuring clean environment and afforestation activities, was prepared to partner the government to ensure a clean environment.

The guest speaker for the ceremony, the Marketing Manager for Fan Milk Limited, Ms Gifty Adjei-Fianko, said the theme for this year was appropriate and a clarion call on the citizenry to contribute “our part towards the development of the environment”.

She said it was “a call to action we cannot ignore and very relevant to our generation because we need to take the necessary action now to secure a safe environment for ourselves and the future generation.”

Ms Adjei-Fianko said that would require positive attitudinal change on the part of all.

She appealed to Ghanaians to help stop indiscriminate waste disposal and pollution of the atmosphere.

“We have to stop engaging in unwanted illegal felling of trees, manage plastic waste for recycling purposes and others,” she said.

The Environmental Health Officer for LA Nkwatanang Madina Municipal Assembly, Mr Joseph Quacoe, commended Fan Milk Limited and GNASBA for their effort in helping to intensify education of the youth on environmental protection to provide good health for the people.