GJA sets March 31 to elect new executives; Lloyd Evans enters race

A statement signed and issued by the General Secretary of the GJA, Mr Dave Agbenu said in line with the GJA constitution, a three-member Elections Committee has been appointed to conduct the elections.

The national executive of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has set Friday March 31, 2017 as the date for elections for both new national and regional branch executives.

They are Mr Benedict Assorow, a senior journalist and the immediate past Director of Communications, Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM). Mr Assorow is the chairman of the Elections Committee.

The rest are Mr Kwasi Kpodo, Reuters Correspondent in Ghana and Mr Osei Kojo, a Senior Lecturer in Media Law and Political Science at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).

Mrs Sylvia Annor, a journalist and officer at the Electoral Commission will support the Committee as a Technical Advisor.

New entrants

A former editor of the Graphic Business, Mr Lloyd Evans has declared interest in the presidency and would contest Mr Affail Monney, the incumbent who intends to go for another term.

The statement said nomination of candidates for elections to fill the national executive positions of the Association will open on Monday, February 6, 2017.

The positions to be contested are President, Vice-President, General Secretary, Organising Secretary, Treasurer and Public Affairs Officer.

The nominations will close at 5p.m. on Monday, February 20, 2017 and elections will be conducted on Friday March 31, 2017.

Voters

The statement said in accordance with Article 47 of the GJA constitution, only members of the association in good standing other than affiliate, student and honorary members shall have the right to vote.

A list of members in good standing will be published in at least one selected daily newspaper by Monday March 13, 2017.

“Only a valid GJA ID Card will be accepted as voter identity card at the elections. Nominations of a candidate for the National Executive position shall be made by two members in good standing, both of whom shall not come from the same media organisation,” it said.

Nomination fees

The nomination fees for the various national executive positions are President Gh¢1000, Vice President Gh¢800, General Secretary Gh¢800, Organising Secretary Gh¢500, Treasurer Gh¢500 and Public Affairs Officer Gh¢500.

The statement said in the case regional branch elections, the Elections Committee will in consultation with regional executives appoint election officers for each region to organise elections for new regional executives alongside that of national executives on the same day.

The nomination fee for the regional chairperson will be Gh¢500. All other regional branch positions will attract a nomination fee of Gh¢300.

Nomination of candidates together with the requisite fees should be paid in cash or in Bankers Draft in the name of the Ghana Journalists Association through GJA Elections Committee, Ghana International Press Centre. P. O Box GP4636, Accra on or before Friday. March 7, 2017.

As required by the Constitution of the GJA, a three-member Elections Dispute Adjudication Committee will in due course be established by fee Ejections Committee, the statement said.