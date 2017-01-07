‘Give us National Art Gallery’ — GAVA

Members of the Ghana Association of Visual Artists (GAVA) are demanding the establishement of a National Art Gallery to serve as a storehouse to preserve national cultural artifacts.

The association works closely with the National Commission on Culture (NCC) and the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

Unlike its colleagues in the performing arts industry who have the National Theatre for their activities, the GAVA had since its inception in1991, does not have a national venue for its operations.

The National President of GAVA, Nana Otuo Owoahene Acheampong made the request on behalf of the association at a day’s orientation forum it held in Kumasi for about 60 of its members.

He said the time had come for the association to also own regional art galleries at the various CNCs across the country and for the purpose of research and information, investment, tourism, among others.

He said with a national gallery in place, it would be easy to unite all artists in the country and also to work closely with related state institutions such as the NCC, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Art and Copy Ghana.

He said both visual and performing arts were expression of culture and there was the need for artists to value their artistic works.

Nana Owoahene Acheampong, who is also the Administrator of CNC, Accra and the Nkabomhene of Kumawu traditional area, said the forum was beneficial as it had brought together government and all players within the sector.

The Head of the Department of Visual Art at the Kumasi Centre for National Culture (CNC), Kelvin David Anokye urged the participants to unite and work in the interest of preserving Ghana’s culture.