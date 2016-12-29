Give government the needed support — Rev. Awotwi Pratt

In a New Year message, Rev. Pratt said Ghanaians were looking forward to a peaceful, smooth and transparent transfer of power to the incoming government on January 7.

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Titus Awotwi Pratt, has implored Ghanaians to give the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and his government the needed support for the development of the nation.

“To Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, we extend our profuse felicitations as we wish him and the new government divine guidance in the discharge of their national duties,” he said.

“The Methodist Church Ghana wishes all Ghanaians a happy peaceful and a prosperous new year.”

Election

According to Rev. Pratt, the 2016 election victory was not a singular preserve of any particular group or persons but for the whole country.

He said the Electoral Commission (EC) deserved commendation for successfully conducting “one of the most credible elections ever since we started our democratic dispensation.”

He said most Ghanaians doubted the capacity of the EC in organising a successful election because of the challenges that characterised the process.

He added that “in spite of the seeming mounting pressure on the EC to announce the election results prematurely, the commission remained firm to go through the processes of collation, verification and declaration in that order. Bravo to Mrs Charlotte Osei and her team.”

President Mahama

“I laud and appreciate the stewardship of President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government for contributing their quota to the development of the nation, the peace the country is enjoying and for graciously conceding defeat in the December 7 polls in a true spirit of patriotism and fellow-feeling.”

“May Christmas 2016 invoke the earliest blessings upon all of us and to maintain peace, progress and prosperity in our homeland Ghana,” Rev. Pratt added.