GHANASS student killed by fallen tree

The deceased, Frempong Mposu, was a general arts student of the school.

A first year student of the Ghana Senior High School in Koforidua was killed last Saturday after a tree fell on him.

Six other students were injured and are receiving treatment at the St Joseph’s Roman Hospital.

According to a student who witnessed the incident, “The tree just fell and about six people got injured. There were a lot of people there, but most of them managed to run away so they were not affected.”

The Effiduase District Police Commander, ASP Dan Yaaro, confirmed the incident and said the police were investigating the matter.