Ghanaians adorned in Ghana @60 anniversary cloth (PHOTOS)

But Spokesperson for [email protected] Planning Committee, Mr Jefferson Sackey has explained that the President’s decision not to wear the cloth was not deliberate.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was Monday criticised for not wearing the [email protected] cloth during the ceremonial event which was held at the Black Star Square.

“The anniversary is a year-long celebration and not a one day event and I know that subsequently, our President would definitely be in [email protected] cloth for all to see," Mr Sackey explained on Adom FM.

That notwithstanding, many Ghanaians, including some foreign dignitaries who graced the occasion were clothed in various colours of the anniversary cloth.

Below are some photographs of Ghanaians draped in the Ghana @60 anniversary cloth