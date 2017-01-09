Eric Manu, who was recently crowned the Chief of Adansi Aboabo II in the Ashanti region of Ghana has returned to his day job as a landscaper in Canada after his coronation. The Province reports that Manu whose stool name is Nana Ofori Paaben II, worked as a landscaper in Langley, BC, before he was chosen as the leader of the village of 6,000 people following his uncle's death in November 2015.

However, he did not quit his landscaping job after receiving the news, he instead invited his boss to Ghana to witness the coronation.

Manu says he returned to Canada so he can raise money to support developmental projects in his village.

He also expressed gratitude to the people of Langley for their generosity.

“I see myself to be me but when I go to Ghana, I have a big role to play and I’m totally different when I’m in that country,” said the 33-year-old who moved to B.C. four years ago after meeting and marrying a Canadian woman.

“But when I come here, I still have to be who I am.”

Manu and his boss established the To The Moon And Back Foundation which they use to collect books, clothing, and supplies for his subjects in Ghana from all over the world.

“It just amazes me that our little story goes that far,” Watson said.

Manu, who returned to Canada last month said his residents of Adansi Aboabo couldn’t believe the international community would care about, or even want to support their village.

“I think it was a big surprise for people back home in Ghana, and also the Ghanaian community in Canada and United States, and even the U.K., for a young African man to be talked about in news all over the world concerning his trip back home to be taking on such a big responsibility at his age, to be chief of this tribe,” he said.

He has now enrolled in online courses for social work and is imprving his command of the English language.

He is also hoping for a smooth shipment for the next round of donations to Ghana after last year;s container was held-up at the ports because of paperwork which forced him to register his foundation in Ghana.

Watson and Manu want to rehabilitate the local library and clinic which is sorely in need of a paint job, examination tables, upgraded medical supplies, blankets, and separate sections for men and for women. They also a need for a vehicle or a motorcycle, for transporting patients quickly in the case of emergencies.