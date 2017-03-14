The government is exploring the possibility of exporting labour to countries with scarcity in their labour requirements. The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, made this known at the launch of a job summit in Accra last Thursday.

He said the government was seeking to collaborate with countries that required professionals in certain critical job areas to implement the initiative.

“We want to see if there is the possibility of formalising such a venture of exporting labour from Ghana to other countries.

“We are churning out more professionals such as teachers. There are so many countries that hitherto were not learning the English language, but are now doing so due to globalisation. We can, therefore, take advantage and export our professionals to go and work in other countries,’’ he said.

The job summit attracted a cross section of the public, including queenmothers, women entrepreneurs, the clergy, female students and organisations with focus on women’s welfare.

Mentorship

Mr Awuah, who lanuched the summit, urged women entrepreneurs and leaders to mentor young women and encourage them to aspire to greater heights.

“All they need is for someone to mentor and encourage them. The pressures, temptations and difficulties of the day can overshadow aspirations of young ladies. At this time they need mentorship and direction,’’ he stated.

Rationale

Reverend Dr Ashie Ocansey, the Founder of Nekotech Centre of Excellence, a non-profit organisation that provides training for young women, explained that the summit was to empower women to become entrepreneurs and also equip them with employable skills.

“We always talk of gender parity and yet people complain that there are no women to fill certain jobs. The summit is meant to instil a ‘can-do’ spirit in women and to let them know that they are the architects of their future,’’ she said.