Ghana’s third FPSO named John Agyekum Kufuor (photos)

Ghana’s third Floating Production and Storage Vessel (FPSO) which has been named after former President John Agyekum Kufuor is expected to set sail into Ghanaian waters by April 2017.

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo performed the naming ceremony in Singapore on Thursday February 2, 2017.

Former President Kufuor was also at the naming ceremony together with the new Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong.

The FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor will operate in the Offshore Cape Three Points oilfields in the Western region.

The vessel which is owned by ENI Oil, Ghana Limited, Vitol Upstream, Ghana Limited and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is expected to produce 58,000 barrels of oil and 98 million standard cubic feet of gas a day.

The vessel built by Singapore’s Keppel Offshore and Marine Company Ltd will head to the OCTP fields comprising Sankofa East – Cenomanian Oil, Sankofa East – Campanian Oil, Sankofa Main Gas, Sankofa East Gas, Gye Nyame Gas.





This means Ghana will increase its daily production of oil to more than 200,000 barrels per day and also push the country towards improved energy supply as gas from associated and natural gas own-fields such as the OCTP will add 180 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mscf/d).