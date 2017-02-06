Ghana’s mission in Cote d'Ivoire supports trauma fund

The foundation is a non-profit-making organisation which provides free reconstructive plastic surgery for people in Ghana and other West African countries.

Ghana's Mission in Cote d'Ivoire has contributed US$5,000 to the Ghana Reconstruction of Anomaly and Trauma Fund (GRAFT) Foundation to help extend its services to more needy patients.

The money was realised from contributions by Ghanaians living in Cote d'Ivoire, through a fund-raising initiative facilitated by Ghana’s Mission in Cote d'Ivoire.

Presentation

Presenting the money to the GRAFT Foundation in Accra, Ghana’s former Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire, Lt Gen. Peter Augustine Blay (retd), said the gesture was to help boost healthcare delivery in Ghana.

He said it was also in line with the country’s quest to include Ghanaians in the diaspora in national development through the various missions.

Support

Lt Gen. Blay (retd) explained that there were many people who could not genuinely afford the cost of medical care and who needed to be helped through the collective efforts of all.

“We are witnesses to the good works of the foundation in Cote d'Ivoire and we fell in love with what we saw. We, therefore, as a mission, began a campaign to raise funds to support this worthy cause,” he said.

As part of the fund-raising initiative, an appeal was made to the staff of the Mission and the entire Ghanaian community in Cote d'Ivoire to donate a 1,000 CFA (US$2 and 50 cents) every month in 2016, which they responded positively to.

“The proceeds are encouraging and that is what we present to the foundation today. Thanks to you all. I wish the mission will continue with such initiatives,” he said.

Gratitude

On behalf of the GRAFT Foundation, its Founder and Chairman, who is also the Head of the Plastic Surgery and Burns Unit at the 37 Military Hospital, Dr Kwame Abrokwaa-Yankyera, expressed gratitude to the Mission for the gesture.

He appealed to other individuals and groups to emulate the foundation’s example.

“With this support we are optimistic we will be able to reach out to many more people in Ghana and beyond who require reconstructive surgery but cannot afford it,” Dr Kwame Abrokwaa-Yankyera stated.

Ghana Health Service

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Ebenezer Appiah-Denkyira, said the gesture from some Ghanaians in the diaspora was a wake-up call to those residing in the country, particularly religious and financial institutions, to contribute more to health delivery.

“We are very grateful to those who are already contributing and urge them to do more,” he said.

Writer’s email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.