Ghana, Israel to deepen co-operation

The Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Ami Mehl, has lauded Ghana for the peaceful and successful conduct of the December 7, 2016 elections.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Michael Aaron Oquaye, yesterday, Mr Mehl said the successful conduct of the elections had further boosted Ghana’s image as the beacon of democracy in the eyes of the international community.

He assured Ghana of the commitment of Israel to assist the country to deepen its democratisation process.

Besides, he said, Israel was ready to support Ghana in agriculture and other important sectors of the economy.

Speaker’s response

Responding, Prof. Oquaye said Ghana’s relations with Israel dated back to 1958 and recalled the provision of a sophisticated sewerage system in Ghana by Israel during the Busia regime.

He said it was crucial for Ghana and Israel to revise and revive their bilateral ties for the benefit of their people.

He said the support of Israel to Ghana was more of technical assistance and co-operation in many sectors.

He said Ghana wanted to emulate Israel’s example in agricultural production to achieve food security.

Leadership

The Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said democracy in Israel was robust and indicated that Ghana had a lot to learn from Israel in that area.

He said there was a Ghana-Israel Business Co-operation in Parliament and indicated that it was time to go beyond that and deepen the cooperation between the Parliaments of Ghana and Israel.

Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the transformational agenda of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government of one district, one factory and one village, one dam was pivoted around the development of agriculture.

He said Ghana had a lot to learn from the experiences of Israel in the area of agriculture to facilitate the realisation of the government’s transformational agenda.

The Deputy Minority Leader, Mr James Avedzi, stressed the need for Ghana and Israel to deepen their co-operation.

He said Ghana could learn from the good management systems of Israel, especially the health management system.

