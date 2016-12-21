Ghana is beacon of democracy — Christian Council

That, according to the council, was due to the successful general election the country held recently.

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) says Ghana has become a beacon of democracy in the West African sub-region.

In a statement signed by its General Secretary, Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, and issued in Accra yesterday, the council congratulated Ghanaians on a peaceful, free and fair Election 2016.

It said the exhibition of maturity, patriotism and dedication to the tenets of democracy by citizens contributed to the success story.

Stakeholders lauded

The council, therefore, lauded all stakeholders, such as the media, the Electoral Commission (EC), the National Peace Council (NPC), the political parties, the security agencies, civil society organisations, election monitoring teams, local and international observers and foreign missions, for contributing to safeguard the peace and tranquillity of the State.

“We wish to congratulate President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on winning the 2016 general election. We further commend President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress for the way and manner in which they accepted the outcome of the elections,” it said.

“President Mahama has, over the years, contributed significantly to national development and made a positive impact on our democratic dispensation as Head of State and legislator. The CCG is most grateful to His Excellency,” the statement added.

Assaults

The council also called for a halt to all forms of physical and verbal assaults and any other action that could undermine the peace of the nation.

It called on the Ghana Police Service to handle all cases of post-election violence with the swiftness they deserved to serve as a deterrent to others.

It further urged the presidential transition team to live up to its mandate and also advised all Ghanaians, especially supporters of the incoming administration, not to arrogate to themselves any powers but allow the laws governing national transitions to take their course.

The CCG further urged all stakeholders to sustain the pre-election discourse and consciousness of accountability and the demand for performance of those appointed into public office.

The statement said the council would continue with its public education on good governance, respect for human rights and the call on Christians to bring to bear their Christian values in public life.

“The Christian Council of Ghana assures all Ghanaians that it is committed to acting according to the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ, remaining non-partisan and non-discriminatory in all matters of national interest,” it said.