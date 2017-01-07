Ghana has made Africa proud – Ellen Johnson Sirleaf 

In an address on behalf of ECOWAS at the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo in Accra on Saturday she stated that Ghana has marked a historic day in Africa with the peaceful democratic transition.

“Today we witness a completion of a democratic process of peaceful transfer of power from one administration to another. You Ghanaians make us proud after a hard fought campaign. You have put differences aside and come together as one people to celebrate this victory. We must remember that, this event is a fruit of many years of hard labour.”

She further stated that democracy was the food of pro-sacrifice of many generations and must not be taken for granted.

She commended the Electoral Commission and all political parties for a good work done and applying the needed restraint for the elections.

“Where there is peace, every child gets the chance to grow his or her potential in an environment of tranquillity.”

The President of Liberia congratulated former President John Dramani Mahama for his leadership and organizing a free fair transparent electoral process by giving the people freedom and the space to choose their own faith.

“We are proud of the people of Ghana today….. Ghana has been the bastion of democracy for many decades after years of turbulence.

She encouraged former President Mahama to help in diverse ways in order to enable Ghana and Africa as a whole to develop.

“John as you leave the state house, please remember and cherish the fact that you have many roles to play in the future, in Ghana, in Africa and the world. We all need your talent. I am thankful for the cordial relationship that has developed between our two countries in finding solutions to the problems of our nations and sub-region.” She stated.

Listen to Ellen Sirleaf's address here