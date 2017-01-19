Ghana deploys troops to support ECOWAS mission in The Gambia

A statement signed by the acting Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the troops have been backed with the appropriate logistical equipment.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved and authorized the deployment of a combat team of 205 troops to The Gambia as part of an ECOWAS mission in the country.

It explained that “ECOWAS has decided as a result of the refusal of President Yahya Jammeh to accept the verdict of the Gambian people in the elections of December 1, 2016, to deploy troops from its member states to The Gambia with immediate effect.”

“The objective of is to create an enabling environment doe the effective enforcement of the rule of law, and, in accordance with the Constitution of The Gambia, facilitate the inauguration of the President-Elect, Adama Barrow, on Thursday, January 19, 2017″ the statement explained.

Senegal troops move to Gambia border as Jammeh crisis grows

Already, Senegalese troops have moved towards the Gambian border in a show of force to pressure President Yahya Jammeh to stand down.

Senegal gave him a midnight GMT deadline to quit, and Nigeria has sent an air force unit to Senegal in support of the possible intervention.

Wednesday was meant to be his last day in office, but the Gambian parliament has granted him three more months to rule the country.

It effectively stops successor Adama Barrow from being sworn in on Thursday.