The children were flown in an aircraft by personnel of the Ghana Air Force, chauffeured in armoured vehicles and toured the 48 Engineer Regiment and the Military Academy and Training School where they were briefed on the operations of the units.

Over 3,000 children from various basic and second cycle schools in Accra who participated in this year’s Open Day of the Ghana Armed Forces were given special treats around the various military installations at Burma Camp in Accra yesterday.

Purpose of Open Day

The event, which formed part of activities to mark Ghana’s 60th Independence Anniversary, also gave the children and the general public the opportunity to interact with officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

The Commanding Officer of the Armoured Reconnaissance Regiment (RECCE), Lieutenant Colonel William Nii Nortey, said that the Open Day sought to promote civilians-military relations as the military interacted with civilians for them to have a feel of the operations of the GAF.

It is also to correct the myth surrounding the perceived fearful nature of the place.

At this year’s event, the soldiers treated the gathering to foot and arms drill, display of some basic weapons and amusement shootings.

“We want the children to know this is also a profession which they can aspire to take up in future,” he noted.

Lt Col. Nortey said feedback from the Open Day over the last two decades had been positive because it corrected the misconception the public had about the military.

Children’s experience

Some of the students told the Daily Graphic that they got to the Air Force Base as early as 5 a.m. but as of 12 noon they had not had the opportunity to enter the base in spite of the struggle.

Miss Gladys Amenyo, a student of Agomeda Presbyterian School, said she was experiencing the day for the first time and said the helicopter ride was fun and wished for more of such opportunities.

Another student, Miss Tiffany Sampson, a student of Achimota School, said she had a nice experience in the armoured vehicle and driving around in it was something she had always wished.

“I will love to come and witness it next year because to have such experience is something I have always wished,” she said and added that the event had cleared her perception about the military.