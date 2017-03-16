The Ghana Armed Forces says it intends to reopen its 2017 recruitment exercise to enable additional candidates apply for enlistment.

Advertisements to the effect will be out in April 2017.

The announcement is contained in a press statement issued by the Public Relations Directorate, General Headquarters, Burma Camp, Accra, which also announced the resumption of the suspended 2016/2017 recruitment process with effect from Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

“All shortlisted potential Officer Cadets who participated in the Aptitude Test are to assemble at Burma Hall at 0900 hrs on Tuesday 21 March 2017 for direction on the continuation of the enlistment process”, the statement said, emphasizing that “all shortlisted potential Recruits including those who were undergoing medical examination or pending medical examination are to assemble at Burma Camp at 1100 hrs on Tuesday 21 March 2017 for briefing on the extension of the exercise.”