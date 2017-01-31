German trade fair to showcase new products, innovations

More than 4,000 exhibitors across the world are expected to participate in the biggest international trade fair to be held from February 10, 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Known as Ambiente, the trade fair would have on display products for the table, kitchen and household, gift articles, jewellery and fashion requisites, as well as decorative products, interior design concepts and furnishing accessories.

Exhibitors

Some Ghanaian exhibitors to join their counterparts from other parts of the world will show their new products and innovations for the coming season to about 137,000 trade visitors from almost 150 countries.

Organised by Messe Frankfurt, one of the world’s leading trade fair organisers, Ambiente 2017 is also expected to witness some of the world’s leading consumer-goods with a wide variety of events, promotional programmes, trend presentations and awards ceremonies.

The Vice-President of Messe Frankfurt, Ms Nicolette Naumann, said ‘with significantly over 50 per cent of visitors coming from outside Germany, exhibitors at Ambiente can be sure of reaching multiple target groups from different parts of the world. This makes it the ideal platform for launching products or even whole product series onto the market.”

Comprising an area of 592,127 square metres, she said Messe Frankfurt’s exhibition grounds were home to 10 exhibition halls, adding that the company also operated two congress centres which play host to events of all kinds.

Network

The Messe Frankfurt Group has a global network of 30 subsidiaries and 55 international sales partners, allowing it to serve its customers on location in 175 countries ,with events taking place at approximately 50 locations around the world.

In 2015 alone, Messe Frankfurt organised a total of 133 trade fairs, of which more than half took place outside Germany.

Some officials of Messe Frankfurt told the Daily Graphic that curiosity, inspiration and innovation were the driving forces for their exhibition business, adding “with international trends and the latest products from our exhibitors, we create wonderful experiences for our visitors that fill them with inspiration”.