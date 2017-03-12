The meeting was also to initiate a discussion on how the Ministry could strategise to support the female Parliamentarians so that they could in turn increase the participation of more women into leadership in both politics and socio-economic spheres.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, (MGCSP) on Thursday, treated the Female Caucus in Parliament to a reception, in Accra, as part of the activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

The platform was also to gather concerns that would enable the Ministry to present a better argument at the upcoming United Nations Summit on the Status of Women.

The women, from both sides of the political divide, who gathered around the dinner table, were ably supported by their male counterparts from the Gender Committee of Parliament.

They heartily discussed the challenges they had encountered individually during the political campaign periods, and raised critical concerns ranging from the need to mobilise massive social support for women to gain leadership positions, to sustainable capacity building programmes for female Parliamentarians on important gender issues.

They said these provisions would not only help in increasing the number of women in leadership positions across board, but also build their knowledge and skills to be able to negotiate and engage properly on crucial policy dialogues and debates on both the Floor of the House; and in other circles to promote gender equality, among other developmental issues.

They urged the Gender Ministry to be more proactive in pushing for the Affirmative Bill, which would provide for a strong legal backing for the increase of females in leadership positions, particularly, at the District Assembly levels, as District and Municipal Chief Executives.

Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba, the Sector Minister, congratulated all females, particularly, in Ghana, for their tremendous roles both at the household, social-economic and political levels.

She also commended her female colleagues in politics for their tremendous display of courage, perseverance and leadership skills that pulled them through the electioneering system; and encouraged them to mentor others young ones to follow their footsteps.

She described them as “trail blazers” who must be further encouraged especially, by their male counterparts in Parliament, to collaborate in ensuring better policies and decisions that would ensure the holistic development of Ghanaians.

Madam Otiko Djaba said it was the Ministry’s dream to ensure gender parity at all levels and strengthen its collaboration with all stakeholders to achieve this objective.