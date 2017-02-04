GCNet renews commitment to revenue authority

The General Manager of the Ghana Community Network Services Ltd (GCNet), Mr Alwin Hoegerle, has pledged the company’s continuous support and collaboration with stakeholders to provide quality business intelligence services to quicken decision making and deepen friendly business environment.

He also reiterated GCNet’s commitment to deepening its partnership with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), especially the Customs Division, to increase revenue generation and collection.

‘GCNet hopes to tap into opportunities for sustained collaboration with other actors in the trade eco-system. We feel proud about the delivery of business intelligence services, ensuring availability and accessibility of fair and accurate data that facilitate policy decisions.

“GRA remains our top priority and we will continue to work with you as your partner to help you deliver on your mandate,” Mr Hoegerle stated.

World Customs Day

He said this when he received an award from the World Customs Organisation (WCO) for rendering exceptional services to the international customs and trade community and creating a business-friendly environment.

The award, endorsed by the Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation, Mr Kunio Mikuriya, was presented to GCNet during the observation of the 2017 International Customs Day in Accra.

The celebration was on the theme ‘Data Analysis for Effective Border Management’, a build-up on last year’s theme, ‘Digital Customs – Progressive Engagement’.

January 26 is set aside every year by the WCO to recognise and draw attention to the critical role customs organisations the world over play in economic development.

The day is observed by customs administrations in over 180 member states that belong to the global customs body with various national events to commemorate the occasion.

It is GCNet’s second customs award this year. The first was the Most Dependable Partner award conferred on it by the Tema Sector Command of the Ghana Revenue Authority – Customs Division.

Thanksgiving service

Meanwhile, management and staff of GCNet last Friday came together at the forecourt of its head office to thank God for His guidance and protection last year.

The thanksgiving service was the fourth edition of the annual event instituted by the company to show gratitude to God for unending mercies and grace towards members of staff and management.

Delivering a sermon, the Managing Director of the ADB Bank, Rev. Daniel Asiedu, urged management and staff to always uphold the character and attitude of thanksgiving, since that was the effective means to continually draw God’s favour and intervention.

Relying on his anchor text in Philippians 4:6-8, Rev. Asiedu noted that the art of thanksgiving was an effective weapon for God’s children to exercise in all endeavours to remain conquerors and victorious.

In his welcome statement to staff, the Executive Chairman of GCNet, Dr Nortey Omaboe, reminded them of the values which have guided the operations of the company and urged them to always abide by them.

He said teamwork, integrity, humility and service to mankind were fundamental guiding principles and encouraged the staff to continually apply those principles to stay on top of their endeavours.