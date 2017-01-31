GCNet grateful to government for renewing contract

Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) has expressed gratitude to the state for renewing its contract.

The contract, which has been extended for five more years, involves trade facilitation services at the country’s ports of entry.

The contract renewal has allayed the fears of some members of staff that they would lose their jobs because the contract was likely to be terminated with the change of government.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GCNet, Dr Nortey Omaboe, expressed the gratitude at the outfit’s annual praise and thanksgiving service in Accra last Friday.

The purpose of the service was to express gratitude to God for seeing the company through very challenging times in 2016.

Principles

Addressing staff of the service, Dr Omaboe highlighted some basic principles that had kept the company going for more than 16 years.

He cited teamwork, humility, integrity and service to humanity as trademarks of the company and encouraged the staff to continue to apply those principles to enhance the image of the company.

“Let these principles guide you, not only at work but also wherever you may find yourselves, because that alone will tell people the kind of person you are and help you win the trust of many,” he added.

He lauded the staff for their contribution to the success of the company, adding: “Your contributions have brought the company this far.”

He acknowledged that God had been good to GCNet in 2016, in spite of the numerous challenges, and assured the staff that their welfare would continue to be a priority to the company.

Blessings

Delivering the sermon, the Managing Director of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and Resident Minister at the Fountain Gate Chapel, Ofankor Branch, Rev. Daniel Asiedu, urged the management and staff of GCNet to continue giving thanks to God because “when praises go up, blessings come down upon His people”.

He prayed for the blessings of God on the staff and the company and prophesied that God would bless the company with contracts and grant the desires of the members of staff in the new year.

Background

GCNet is an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) public-private partnership with the mandate to provide e-Solutions for the government.

It has successfully developed and deployed a single window platform for multiple access and processing of all stakeholders through the Ghana Integrated Cargo Clearance System (GICCS) and the Ghana TradeNet (an electronic data interchange (EDI) system.