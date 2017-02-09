Free health screening for 8 communities

A non-governmental organisation, Building Lives Foundation, has organised a free medical screening exercise for eight communities in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The exercise benefited residents in the Sunyani West District in the region.

At the end of the exercise, some 200 people were screened for dental problems and those identified to have challenges treated.

Beneficiaries

The beneficiary communities were: Abesu Nsesereso, Ntrikrom, Tailorkrom, Kojusticokrom, Yawnfum, Bepokokoo, Lineano and Benkrom.

These communities have been deprived of social amenities such as clinics, quality education, potable water, good roads among others.

Residents in these deprived communities have to travel to the district capital, Odomase, which is 18 kilometres away, in order to have access to a health facility.

Majority of the settlers are citizens from the three northern regions who have migrated to the Brong Ahafo Region for economic reasons.

Screening

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the medical screening, a Physician Assistant at the Abesim Smilecare Dental Clinic, Mr Evans Owusu Barnie, indicated that the common dental problems identified were the dental caries, periodontal disease, chronic periodontitis, acute necrotizing ulceratine gingivitis, Ludwig’s Angina, and chronic osteomyelitis.

According to Mr Owusu, Ludwig’s Angina was very dangerous and could kill patients within two weeks after infection.

He pointed out that the medical team identified some people with the condition and promised to give them the maximum attention to help save their lives.

Mr Owusu, however, expressed worry about the fact that the majority of the people who were screened had not been registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS); they also did not have money to go to hospital for treatment.

“It is unfortunate that most of them are not even aware of the disease to enable them to make efforts for treatment.”

That, he said, was a big challenge in the area and expressed the hope that the NGO would organise the health screening exercise periodically to enable more people in the area to receive treatment.

“It was also very challenging seeing the people coming with different conditions which were not related to dentist caries, but we have been able to support them with medications and advised them on what to do” Mr Owusu said.

He advised the general public against taking in too much sugary food and cultivate the habit of regular teeth brushing.

The foundation

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Building Lives Foundation, Pastor Victor Donkor, disclosed that the exercise was in response to an appeal by the Assemblyman of the Abesu Electoral Area, Mr Edward Kwasi Baah.

He stated that his foundation, which was established in 2014, was aimed at supporting underprivileged people such as widows, orphans, the vulnerable and the deprived persons in the communities.

Mr Donkor explained that the foundation was currently offering support for health and education needs of rural and deprived communities and promised that his organisation would continue to support the eight communities.

In addition to the health screening, the NGO presented exercise books, pens, pencils and sandals to pupils in the area, as well as containers (for storage of water) to the Abesu D/A Basic School.

He appealed to the government to establish a health facility in the area to enable the residents to have access to health care to improve their living standards.