Foundation screens head porters

Divine Mother and Child Foundation (DMCF), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) committed to reducing maternal and infant mortality, has organised a health screening exercise for head porters at Asawasi, a suburb of Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

The event, which was in partnership with Ladies Network, a Kumasi-based NGO, was dubbed “Christmas on the Streets.”

Health screening

The head porters were screened for blood pressure, Hepatitis B, body mass index, breast cancer, eye and ultrasound scan for both males (prostrate) and females (pelvic inflammatory diseases) and ear screening.

The Finance Officer of DMCF, Ms Agnether Quaye Adomako, told the Daily Graphic after the exercise that it was necessary to give an opportunity to head porters to screen their body after a season of hard work and service to people.

She said Divine Mother and Child Foundation had since its inception in 2014 improved maternal and child health by providing low-cost and free services to ensure greater efficiency.

Other support services

She said the organisation engaged in numerous projects such as free ultrasound scan for pregnant women, outreach programmes, poverty alleviation and medical support to reach people in the remote areas.

The community outreach ultrasound scan project is aimed at providing free ultrasound services for pregnant women in the rural communities.

The outreach programmes, dubbed ‘Joy Industries-DMCF Community Outreach’, offer free health screening and medical care for people, while the poverty alleviation project provides capital and support to the poor and needy yearly.

“We look forward to extending our services to other regions in the country and, therefore, want more partners on board for us to achieve our goals,” she said.

Appeal

Ms Adomako stated that the unavailability of vehicles made it difficult for them to get to remote areas of the community.

She called on corporate bodies and individuals to help them get vehicles to make their work easy.

Sustainable Development Goals

On its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programme ranging from strategies to intervention with over 2500 beneficiaries in Akwapim South, Atiwa, Suhum, Upper West Akim, Afram Plains South, Ms Quaye Adomako said the organisation ensured substantial progress towards the achievement of the SDGs.

Recently, it was adjudged the 2016 Best Performing NGO in the New Juabeng Municipality.

Located in Koforidua in the Eastern Region, with branches in the Volta and Greater Accra regions, DMCF is funded by the Vodafone Ghana Foundation (VGF), Joy Industries Limited (JIL), the joint United Nations Programme for HIV/AIDs (UNAID), Rise Up Incorporations and donations from volunteers.