Former President J.A. Kufuor's tribute to the Asantehemaa

From my infancy, I was privileged to know Nana because of the close friendship my mother, Ama Dapaah of Apagyafie, had with her.

Nana always called me not by my name, but by the affectionate word “Agya”, meaning Father or Daddy. And this is because historically her great-grand ancestress after whom she was named Nana Afua Kobi,Asantehemaa in the mid-eighteeth centry, was the daughter of my great-grand ancestor Oheneba Owusu Afriyie,Apagyahene, the son of Otumfuo Osei Kwadwo Okoawia, Asanthene.

The Asante belief in reincarnation should explain the close bond of relationship Nana graciously extended to Apagyafie. Thankfully, her son Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his entire royal family continue to sustain this favour towards Apagya.

Nana, blessed with exceptional longevity coupled with clarity of mind and memory, always pampered me with endearments and made me feel very special.

Nana you very successfully fulfilled your historic role of destiny. You will remain much beloved in your Kingdom, Asante, and by many beyond who were fortunate to come close to you. We already miss you dearly.

Rest in perfect peace, Nana.