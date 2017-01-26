Former Minister, Lands Commission boss convicted for contempt

The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr Anim Odame, was also convicted to pay GH¢5,000.00 after he was also found guilty for contempt.

An Accra High Court has convicted former Minister of Lands and Forestry, Nii Osah Mills, to a fine of GH¢5,000.00 for contempt of court over the development of some litigated lands at La Nkwantanang, near Adenta in Accra.

The court, presided over by Mrs Justice Norvisi Abena Aryene, ordered the contemnors to pay the fine within seven days.

Facts of the case

An injunction order was placed on 614 acres of land acquired by government for the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) many years ago from La Nkwantanang, near Adenta in Accra.

During litigation, Nii Kpobi Tetteh Tsuru III, La Mantse together with the GCAA procured an Order of the court barring any of the parties from developing the 614 acres of land.

However, the Ministry of Lands and Forestry went contrary to the court’s order and through one businessman, Mr Clement Gyato went on to the land to develop it.

The La Mantse tried to stop the contemnors hence proceeded to court to cite them for contempt.

In court, the former minister in his defence told the court that developing the land was based on a Cabinet decision.

But the court rejected his defence saying Cabinet order was not superior to the court.

Meanwhile, Mr Gyato and one of the respondents was discharged because the court could not find sufficient reason to convict him as he was not aware of the order.

The Executive Secretary of the Land Commission who was aware of the order was convicted because he failed to stop Mr Gyato and two other Chinese firms from developing the land.