Forgive "political" chiefs - Togbe Afede

The president of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XVII, of the Asogli State has apologised on behalf of Chiefs who erred and engaged in partisan politics during the political season last year.

He said even though the code of conduct of chiefs and the Constitution precluded them from taking active part in politics, some of them could not live up to expectation.

He therefore asked that the practice be thrown in the dustbin of history and a new page opened, going forward.

Togbe Afede who was speaking at the first meeting of the National House of Chiefs said the house would be ensuring that members adhere to the code of conduct.

This, according to him, will be part of the image building of the chieftaincy institution and re-positioning it in the development of the country.