Currently, only the Rapid Response Unit of the commission is allowed to hold pump action guns, which are unable to withstand the sophisticated assault rifles such as AK47 the illegal chainsaw operator and miners wield.

The Forestry Commission has appealed to the government to allow its officers to undergo paramilitary training and be licensed to hold firearms to enable them to confront poachers and illegal miners who continue to deplete the country’s forest resources.

The Coordinator of the Forestry Commission’s Rapid Response Unit, Mr Luri Kanton, made the appeal at this year’s annual review meeting in Kumasi and said the lack of proper military training and right equipment had led to an increase in attacks and death of staff as they battled the miscreants.

Meeting

The review meeting brought together districts and regional managers to map out strategies to contain the rise in illegal activities.

As part of the general review and conduct of introspection, the commission has put in place disciplinary measures, including summary dismissals of staff who collude with other to rob the country.

It has also begun a rebranding exercise with the introduction of new uniforms, combat boots and other logistics to motivate the team to deliver on their mandate.

Death toll

He said the rate at which the members of the Rapid Response Team were dying had increased over the last three years.

Mr Kanton, who doubles as the Operations Manager of the Wildlife Division of the Commission, said it would not be out of place if the government gave the green light for officers of the commission to be properly armed to effectively protect the country’s national resources.