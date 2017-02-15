Forestry Commission builds capacity of farmers

Resource Management Support Centre (RMSC), a subsidiary institution of the Forestry Commission of Ghana (FC), has held a day’s workshop for farmers in off-reserve areas on the Modified Taungya System (MTS) in Ghana to build their capacities.

The workshop was part of measures to improve food and income security of MTS farmers and tree farmers in the country and a component of a three-year project, 2016 to 2019, that is being funded by the Food and Business Applied Research Fund of the Netherlands Organisation for Scientific Research.

The project, which seeks to improve food and income security of smallholder farmers by introducing Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs) in reforestation schemes and tree crop farms, is a collaborative learning process in Ghana and is being implemented by a consortium of four bodies: the RMSC of the Forestry Commission, University of Energy and Natural Resources -Ghana, University of Amsterdam and Rural Development Youth Association.

Improving yields

The project is also partnered by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) and Agribusiness in Sustainable Natural African Plant Products (ASNAPP).

At the opening of the workshop at Akyawkrom in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality in the Ashanti Region, the Project Co-ordinator, Mr Edward Obiaw, said it was necessary to generate knowledge and build capacity of farmers to intensify the integration and production of shade-tolerant non-timber forest products such as black pepper, grains of paradise and honey in both on and off reserve tree farms and their successful processing and marketing.

He said for the project to be successful, it was pertinent to take stock of the current status of non-timber forest products in the Modified Taungya System and tree farms, as well as problems that farmers encountered to sustainably manage, harvest and market them.

He added that improving yields of non-timber forest products in the Modified Taungya System through participatory seedling production and on-farm trials and exploring the potential of integrating non-timber forest products in off-reserve tree farms were important.

Enhancing Entrepreneurial skills

Mr Obiaw said apart from the need to examine and improve market opportunities and profitability, while minimising constraints, it was important to enhance entrepreneurial skills of farmer groups and group enterprises.

He urged all players to be active and remain focused in order to ensure that the project was well executed and implemented for the good of all.