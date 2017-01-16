FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital opens up to the public

Certain types of activities are said to have the potential to cause wear and tear on your muscles and bone system, leading to Musculoskeletal disorders (MSD).

Such activities have been identified to include sitting in the same position for two hours and more continuously without a break, engaging in repetitive motions, lifting heavy weights or practising poor posture at work.

During a visit to the Daily Graphic in Accra yesterday, an orthopaedic surgeon at the FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital, Dr Mahmud Rufai, advised workers who sit for long hours to take care of their muscles and bones, particularly the spine, by taking, at least, a five-minute walking or stretching break after two hours of sitting.

He also advised such workers to ensure that their seats had back and neck support.

Dr Rufai, who led a team of four from the hospital to pay a courtesy call on the Editor of the Daily Graphic, Mr Ransford Tetteh, named some of the symptoms of musculoskeletal disorders to include, recurrent pain, stiff joints, swelling in the neck, shoulders, wrists, back, hips, legs, knees and the feet.

He said it was imperative for proper care to be given to the body to lower the risk of developing MSDs, which increased with age.

“Your muscles, bones and joints naturally deteriorate as you get older. But that doesn’t mean that MSDs are inevitable. By taking care of your body throughout adulthood, you can lower your risk of developing these disorders.”

“That’s why it is crucial to develop healthy lifestyle habits now. Regular strengthening exercises and stretching can help keep your bones, joints and muscles strong. It’s also important to complete everyday activities in safe ways,” he said.

He underscored the need to maintain a tall posture to prevent back pain; to be careful when picking up heavy objects and try to keep repetitive motions to the minimum.

FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital brings a sigh of relief

However, Dr Rufai indicated that Ghanaians and Africans could no longer suffer in silence from musculoskeletal disorders, including complex spine deformities and other orthopaedic problems due to lack of orthopaedic services or funds.

He said FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital, one of very few state-of-the-art hospitals in Africa, was providing full service specialty and comprehensive orthopaedic and complex spine care to all.

“ The hospital performs world-class surgeries to correct complex spine (deformities and degenerative), club foot and joint replacement trauma,” he said.

He reiterated the hospital’s commitment to bring relief to people suffering from disabling musculoskeletal disorders, including complex spine deformities and other orthopaedic problems at a very low cost.

He said hitherto, people with such conditions had to seek help internationally but now Ghanaians and people in Africa could access such healthcare at one-tenth the cost spent on seeking same help internationally at FOCUS Orthopaedic Hospital .

He, therefore, appealed to people with musculoskeletal and orthopaedic disorders to come for help at their well-equipped, state-of-the art hospital where health professionals had world-class expertise.

The hospital

Officially opened in 2012, FOCUS Orthopaedic Hospital currently has a capacity of 50 beds, which can be expanded in future.

The hospital, described as one of very few state-of-the-art, full service specialty hospitals in all of Africa, is equipped with two operating theatres, an outpatient clinic, laboratory, physiotherapy centre, radiology centre and patient wards.

It has facilities such as a state-of-the-art Surgical Theatre, Radiology, Laboratory, Pharmacy and Physiotherapy departments

It has expertise and specialty in neurology, orthopaedic, general medicine and biomedical science.

FOCOS Orthopaedic Hospital is also an important teaching facility for the education of local surgeons and caregivers, accredited by the West African College of Surgeons.

The hospital was developed by the Foundation of Orthopaedic and Complex Spine( FOCUS), a non-profit organisation established by Dr Oheneba Boachie-Adjei.

Its mission is to provide comprehensive orthopaedic services, including diagnostics, imaging and laboratory, out-patients consultation, pharmacy and surgical care to Africa through Ghana.

Services

The hospital provides other services such as physician specialist consultations in neurology, orthopaedic and neurosurgery, epidural injections, minor surgical procedures and walk-in visits.

Mr Tetteh welcomed the team on behalf of the management of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and commended the hospital for its efforts to provide critical care locally.

He said the GCGL would support the hospital’s management to provide the needed services to the people.

Dr Rufai was accompanied by the Development Manager of the hospital, Nana Kwame Osei Fordjour, and the Chief Financial Officer, Ms Edith Nkrumah.