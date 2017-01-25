First Lady to chair women’s intercultural dialogue

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, will host and chair the African Women Intercultural Dialogue that is scheduled for March 8, 2017 at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The educative event put together by All Africa Media Network is to mark the 2017 International Women's Day Celebration in Africa.

The intercultural dialogue will dissect negative cultural practices that condone violence against women and also deliberate with leaders of the social institutions that hinged on religious, cultural or social issues.

The organisers intend to come out from the dialogue with a blueprint with which to overhaul practices such as child marriages, female genital mutilation, denial of the right of women to inheritance and to own lands.

The event also aims at preserving positive cultural norms from the ever-evolving cross-cultural clashes between inter-cultures and propagating cross-cultural intelligence and positive cultural exchange.

It is expected to enrich the audience, concerned citizens and leaders of social institutions such as labour unions, religious organisations, civic society leaders and heads of market women associations from different regions in Africa and beyond.

The Head of Mission, UNESCO Ghana, Mr Tirso Dos Santos, emphasised the importance of the dialogue, saying "UNESCO considers gender issues an important dimension in its operations and will participate in the dialogue," he said.

The Programme Coordinator of All Africa Media Network, Mr C. Iwuoha, appealed for support, sponsorship and collaboration from corporate organisations, civil societies and interested individuals to ensure a successful intercultural dialogue.