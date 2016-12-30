Fire razes down two Leklebi SHS blocks

The disaster will affect the studies of over 650 students when they return to school early next year, especially when final year students are billed for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE).

Fire has razed down the Chemistry laboratory and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) blocks of the Leklebi Senior High School (SHS) in the Afadjato South District of the Volta Region.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic after the disaster, the Headmaster of the school, Rev. Senanu Aseini, said it was a big challenge that had befallen the school.

Items destroyed

He said more than 100 laptops, 25 desktops, one digital camera, three projectors, one web camera among other appliances in the ICT laboratory, with all types of glassware, chemicals, distillation apparatus and protective equipment were destroyed by the fire on the night of December 24, 2016.

According to him, the entire Leklebi-Duga area had no lights from Saturday, December 24 till Christmas day.

Security detects fire

He said the school’s security man on duty said he saw a flame of fire behind the ICT laboratory and detected that the electric meter had caught fire.

Rev. Aseini said the security officer raised an alarm to alert the community to help quench the fire but their efforts with bowls and buckets of water did not help.

He said at the time personnel of the Ghana National Fire and Rescue Service from Hohoe arrived at the scene, there was nothing to salvage from the laboratories.

The National President of the past students association, Mr John Smart Adzah, who visited the school after the disaster, appealed to the government and non-governmental organisations to urgently come to the aid of the school to restore the destroyed facilities.