According to eyewitnesses, two persons who were caught in the fire at the time of the incident, sustained various degrees of injuries, and were receiving treatment.

The fire which started around 10:30p.m. last Sunday, destroyed properties, including fridges, sewing machines and hair dryers, running into thousands of Ghana cedis.

Fire has ravaged more than 50 shops and makeshift accommodation structures of some residents at Odorkor Tipper in Accra.

More than 200 people have been displaced.

Even though the cause of the fire is yet to be established, eyewitnesses said it must have been caused by a resident who left a lit candle on while he was asleep.

The situation paved the way for scrap dealers and scavengers to have a field day, while some of the shop owners looked on helplessly.

Victims blame authorities

Some of the victims blamed the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) for the extent of damage as they claimed the personnel responded to distress calls too late.

Mr Isaac Mensah, a victim, was of the view that if the GNFS and other authorities had come to their aid on time, things would not have escalated to that level.

According to him, he had lost all his properties, so he had to go to a friend early in the morning for clothes to wear.

Traders being chased

Some of the victims who spoke to the Daily Graphic said they feared they would be harassed by their bankers because they had gone for loans to do their business.

Others also claimed that their properties were stolen during the chaos.

Ms Victoria Bosompem, who trades in towels and curtains, has called for immediate assistance from the government, “else we don’t know how we are going to pay all these debts.”

She said she and her colleagues had lost millions of Ghana cedis, and appealed for support from the government.