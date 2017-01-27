Female appointees urged to distinguish themselves

Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Women, Mrs Augustina Gyamfi, has urged female appointees to go the extra mile to demonstrate that women are capable of performing at all levels of governance.

Making the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, she said she was fully convinced that the female appointees had the skills, competence and all it takes to make things happen, and urged them to work hard and with passion to excel in their assigned tasks when given the nod.

She advised all to give the appointees the needed support and encouragement in the discharge of their duties.

President applauded

Mrs Gyamfi applauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing women to his government but said they wanted to see more female appointees.

She indicated that many out there could be appointed to deputy ministerial positions and as metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives.

She suggested they could also be picked to serve on boards of state institutions.

Mrs Gyamfi said she was confident that if approved, the Minister designate for Gender, Children and Social Protection, would work hard to help lift women out of poverty and improve their living conditions.