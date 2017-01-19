FDA seizes a metric tonne of expired products in Koforidua

The products seized included drugs, body creams, soft and hard drinks, food products such as corned beef, tin tomatoes, mayonnaise and salad creams through an operation by the FDA to protect the safety of consumers during the festive period.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) last December seized about a metric tonne of expired products from the open market, supermarkets, marts and pharmacy shops in the New Juaben Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The Regional Director of the FDA, Mr Samuel Kwakye, in an interview with the GNA said expired products were very dangerous to human consumption in that once the valid date was over some harmful substances were introduced into the products which ultimately could pose great danger to the human body.

He said interestingly some big shops, supermarkets and pharmacies, which were perceived to know better, were also found to have expired products on their shelves and advised the general public to be conscious of the expiry dates and other information on products for their safety.

Mr Kwakye said because of the grave danger that expired goods could pose to the human system, it was important for that information to be taken seriously and urged the public to check for the expiry dates before purchasing any food product or drug.

According to the Regional Director, apart from the expired goods, some products may have their standards compromised due to storage and handling or exposure to certain weather conditions, especially the sunlight, and urged the public not to buy products displayed in the sun.

He explained that the indications on food and drug products were not mere formalities but were arrived at after studies were conducted into the ingredients and chemical compositions of the products to ensure that the allowable chemicals and components were not harmful to humans.

Mr Kwakye said the FDA was poised to ensure the safety of all drugs and food for public consumption and, therefore, as part of its operational activities, conducted routine monitoring at the markets and pharmacy shops in line with its mandate.

He noted that this year his outfit would focus on education and sensitisation of the public on the safety and standards of products and appealed to consumers to be alert and report any suspicious product; weather with fake information or unlabelled, to enable the Authority to take the appropriate action.