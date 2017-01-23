FDA investigates "relabeled" Blue Jeans Energy Drink

A video shared on social media by a consumer showed a sample of two different drinks that had been relabeled as “Blue Jeans Energy Drink,” even though they were other brands.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has initiated investigations into allegations of relabeled “Blue Jeans Energy Drink” on the Ghanaian market suggesting it was fake.

In a statement issued and signed in Accra by Mr Hudu Mogtari, Chief Executive Officer of FDA, he said the attention of the FDA had been drawn to the video which was circulating on social media on the said drink.

He said the FDA as part of its regulatory measures to protect public health and safety has commenced investigations into the purported energy drink.

“We acknowledge with deep concerns the potential safety issues this video raises and the apparent panic it has caused.

“The FDA regrets that the consuming public has had to grapple with this challenge, and wishes to assure the public that it has taken immediate steps to address the concerns."

“Meanwhile, the FDA has taken further steps by ordering; Cessation of the distribution and sale of all Blue Jeans Energy Drinks; total recall from trade of the special Christmas consignment of Blue Jeans Energy Drinks with labels bearing Santa Claus (Father Christmas), and submission of all relevant documents for its examination."

"We wish to assure the public that the FDA has commenced investigations into the matter and would take the necessary regulatory measures and actions to protect public health and safety,” the he said.

He added that the importer was assisting with investigations.

GNA