Father absconds with daughter, 3

An electrical engineer is standing trial at the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing his three-year-old daughter and his wife’s belongings. Nathaniel Kabu is facing two counts of child stealing and stealing. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges and is currently on bail.

In 2013, Kabu is alleged to have tricked his wife, whom he was travelling with to Ghana from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and absconded with their three- year- old daughter back to the UAE.

Apart from absconding with his daughter, Kabu is also alleged to have bolted with his wife’s clothes and other belongings valued at GH¢3,600.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place at the Aflao border in the Volta Region.

At last Monday’s sitting, the prosecution closed its case and proceedings was subsequently adjourned to February 6, 2017 by the court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku.

Kabu is expected to open his defence on the said date.

The facts of the case as presented by the prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Stephen Adjei, were that the complainant in the case was Kabu’s wife whom he had been married to since 2012.

ASP Adjei said Kabu used to reside in the UAE and so in 2012, he invited his wife and daughter to join him.

Kabu, the prosecutor, said started having extra marital affairs despite his wife’s presence in the UAE, a situation that led to numerous arguments between him and his wife.

ASP Adjei stated that the arguments got so bad that Kabu threatened his wife with death. The wife, therefore, reported Kabu to the police.

“The UAE police resolved that the two should return to Ghana and solve their problem and so in July 2013, Kabu and his wife travelled from UAE to Ghana via Nigeria,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, upon reaching Aflao, Kabu asked his wife to go and buy drinks at a nearby fuel station.

“When she returned, to her wife’s dismay, Kabu, their daughter and luggage had vanished. All efforts to locate his husband, daughter and luggage proved futile so she returned to Accra and lodged a complaint with the police,’’ the prosecutor said.

ASP Adjei explained that investigations revealed that Kabu returned to the UAE the following day after he abandoned his wife at Aflao.

In August last year, Kabu returned to Ghana and upon a tipoff, he was arrested at Adabraka in Accra.