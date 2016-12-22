Extend support to the poor - Apostle Appiah appeals

The Reverend Minister of New Hope Pentecostal Church International, Ghana branch, Apostle Richard Appiah, has appealed to wealthy and privileged people in society to extend support to the poor in their respective communities, particularly during the festive period.

He said in celebrating Christmas, it would not augur well if only few people enjoyed the yuletide while the majority poor suffered deprivation.

According to him, reaching out to the needy during such significant occasions did not only satisfy a religious obligation but also demonstrated compassion to the underprivileged.

Donation

Apostle Appiah made the appeal when he led some church members to donate food items, including assorted drinks and biscuits, to inmates of the Akropong School for the Blind in Akropong-Akuapem last Tuesday.

He said Christians had a responsibility to address both the spiritual and physical needs of the needy in society.

Apostle Appiah said members of the church who made the donation were moved by the plight of the inmates of the school.

He stressed that “it is the duty of every true believer to extend charity to the weak in society, especially at the end of the year when everybody is expected to enjoy the festivities”.

He further indicated that the donation was the latest by the church that had offered similar support to the vulnerable over the year as part of its social responsibility.

He paid tribute to members of the foreign branches of the church, especially Rev.Kusi Adjei and his wife of the Holland branch for their continuous assistance to the local branch.

Appreciation

The Senior Prefect of the school, Master Ebenezer Armah, who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed appreciation to the church for the gesture.

He entreated other philanthropists to also go to the aid of the school which he said was going through some challenges.

Master Armah particularly mentioned the prevalence of bed bugs in the school and appealed to individuals and groups to help in eradicating the bugs.