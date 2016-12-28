‘Expand KATH Maternity Block’

The Director of Nursing Services at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Mrs Cynthia Bruce-Smith, has called on the government to expand the maternity block of the facility to reduce the congestion there.

She said congestion was one of the major challenges facing the unit, resulting in babies and their mothers having to lie on the bare floor after delivery.

As a result, medical staff often had to tiptoe when moving around in order not to step on babies and their mothers, she stated.

Christmas gifts

Mrs Bruce-Smith made the appeal when staff of Mobile Telecommunications Company (MTN) visited the facility on Boxing Day to present gifts to mothers who were on admission.

In all, 12 babies, including a set of twins, were delivered at the facility on Christmas Day.

All the babies and their mothers are doing well.

Mrs Bruce-Smith thanked the team on behalf of the mothers and commended the company for its good gesture.

Good work

The Commercial Manager of the Northern District of MTN, Mr Peter Bimpeh, who led the delegation, praised the staff of the facility for their good work and urged them to continue to give of their best, in spite of the challenges.

He said the company placed importance on the health of its customers, for which reason it had committed a lot of resources into the provision of health infrastructure.

Mr Bimpeh said it was in the same vein that the company decided to spend the day with nursing mothers at health facilities with high delivery records in the country.

The MTN staff presented hampers containing baby products to the mothers.