Some ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) have picketed at the company's headquarters in Tema to demand what they claimed to be unpaid severance pay.

Graphic Online's Benjamin Xornam Glover reports that the demonstrators began massing up at the GPHA headquarters on Thursday morning but were being prevented by a team of Police personnel on the ground from storming the GPHA offices.

The workers last year threatened to embark on a protest over claims that about 3000 of them were owed GHc20 billion in employee compensation.

They were retrenched in 2002 and claim only five of them have been given their severance package.

