Establish national airline to boost trade, tourism - CILT

According to the institute, that was one of the ways the tourism sector could contribute more to productivity since it would attract lots of visitors to generate additional revenue to the state.

Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana has called on the government to establish a national airline or base carrier to boost international trade and tourism in the country.

The President of the institute, Mr Ebo Hammond, made the call at a dinner and investiture of the fifth governing council of CILT Ghana in Accra last Sunday.

It was on the theme: “The role and importance of professional education in national development.”

Attempts

There have been several attempts by past governments to establish a national carrier since the collapse of Ghana Airways about a decade and a half ago, but that has either failed to materialise or could not be sustained.

Mr Hammond emphasised that the current government must demonstrate its commitment towards revamping the tourism sector by establishing a national carrier, saying government could invite the private sector on board to make that vision a reality.

“Countries such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are making it big through the use of their national airlines to enhance trade and tourism.

“As an association, we are ready to support and partner the government to make this come true,” he assured.

Council members

The newly inducted council members were sworn into office by the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mrs Josephine Nkrumah.

They are Messrs Ebo Hammond, Godwin Douglas Mensah, Lackson Agbeko Legah and Neil Vorleto. Others are Mark Affum Amoamah, David Kwasi Ankapong Gray and Kumi Adjei-sam.

The rest are Samuel Etsibah, Godfred Akyea-Darkwah, Ephraim Asare, Daniel Kyei Yaw Frimpong-Manso and Dr (Mrs) Doreen Owusu-Fianko

The immediate past President of the CILT Ghana, Rev. G. D. Mensah, expressed confidence in the new officers and said he was willing to assist them in the discharge of their duties. He charged them to put in place policies which would better advance the cause of the association and its members.

Professionalism

For his part, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, said Ghana was saddled with serious logistics and transport challenges, for which reason it behoves the professionals to rise up to the occasion.

“As professionals, you owe it a duty to put forward innovative ideas that will help resolve the logistical challenges that Ghana is battling with,” he said.

Touching on the theme for the meeting, Prof. Amartey emphasised the need to prioritise professional education in the country.

He said the UPSA would soon enter into an agreement with the CILT Ghana to introduce courses in logistics and transport in the university to enhance the market value of students after completion.

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) Ghana has inducted new members and sworn into office the fifth governing council to steer the affairs of the institution in the next four years.