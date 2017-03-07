EOCO freezes accounts of Ohene-Agyekum for allegedly causing financial loss to state

The office, on February 21, 2017, froze the accounts of the immediate past Chief Executive Officer, Dr Stephen Opuni.

He becomes the second person at COCOBOD to have his accounts frozen by EOCO.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has frozen the bank accounts of Mr Daniel Ohene-Agyekum, the immediate past board chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

The two are being investigated for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

Under Section 33 (1) of Act 804, the Executive Director of EOCO has the powers to freeze property he or she considers necessary to facilitate an investigation.

Sub-section Two of Section 33, however, provides that the executive director confirms the freezing of the property within 14 days by applying to the court.

Investigations

A source close to the investigation disclosed this to the Daily Graphic last Friday as part of preliminary actions by EOCO in its investigations into some suspicious dealings at the COCOBOD..

The Act

Section 33 (1) of Act 804 provides: “Where the executive director considers that freezing of property is necessary to facilitate an investigation or trial, he or she may, in writing, direct the freezing of (a) the property of a person or entity being investigated, or (b) specified property held by a person or entity other than the person or entity being investigated or tried.”

Sub-section Two (2) states: “The executive director shall, within 14 days after the freezing of the property, apply to the court for a confirmation of the freezing.”