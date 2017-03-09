According to him, the ability to create knowledge by the institutions was dependent on their embarking on research and using the findings to create positive impact on the economy of the country.

A visiting Professor to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Prof. Alex Dodoo, has urged institutions of higher education, particularly the universities in the country, to create and share knowledge in support of national development.

Prof. Dodoo was speaking in an interview in the aftermath of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences (FPPS) Week celebration at KNUST in Kumasi. The week’s celebration was on the theme; "Collaborative Research and Health - The Way Forward in Ghana."

He said for universities to continue to enjoy academic freedom, it was pertinent that they influenced socio-economic conditions in the country in a non-partisan way.

He observed that economic trends at the global level in the 21st century were knowledge based, a situation that required that Ghana tapped into the system if it was to make inroads.

He noted further that most developed countries depended so much on collaborating in creating and sharing knowledge among institutions of higher education; and Ghana, being a developing country, could learn from that.

He urged the institutions of higher learning in the country to conduct research into alcoholism and road accidents, as well as other threats that were inimical to national development and put their findings into the public domain.

“Universities must accept the challenge to create and share knowledge while pharmacists in particular tackle head-on problems in education, health care and sanitation,” he said.

Prof. Dodoo said by sharing available research in a collaborative way, universities would be able to lead the way in providing jobs.

Promotion of research vital

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of the KNUST, Rev. Prof. Charles Ansah, emphasised the need for research to impact on the well-being of the people.

Under the circumstances, he said, promoting research was vital and, therefore, called on authorities in institutions of higher education to place premium on research activities.

He said the Office of the Vice Chancellor had increased funding for research for post-graduate students to enable them to embark on research work without difficulty.

Patient-centred pharmacy practice

The Dean of the FPPS, Prof. Mrs Rita Dickson, said considering the current dispensation in which pharmaceutical practice had become more patient centred than medicine oriented, it was imperative to harness the required knowledge from research.

She said the Pharmaceutical Society would have to be strategic in the use of limited resources available to them in order for them to maximise results.

At the ceremony, 137 graduates made up of 25 doctorate (PhD) and 112 Master’s students were presented with their certificates. Mrs Dickson urged the graduates to endeavour to work hard and impact society positively.