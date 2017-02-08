EC reschedules Council of State election

The decision follows the revocation of the appointment of 30 per cent of members of the assembly who make up the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, the Head of Communication at the EC, Mr Eric Dzakpasu, said the “Constitution mandates the Council of State under Article 89 to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.”

“The council is required to consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the Council,” the Constitution states.

It may also, upon request or on its own initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a minister of state, Parliament or any other authority required to meet at least four times in a year.

Additional week

Explaining the essence behind the postponement, he said an additional week was required to enable the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to make the requisite arrangements for the constitution of the regional electoral colleges required for the election of the regional representatives to the Council of State.

He said all the other arrangements including the nomination to contest the election are still valid for the purpose of the election.

According to Mr Dzakpasu, the EC was ready to undertake the election as soon as all had been set, adding, “We intend to make sure nothing affect the election of the Council of State.”