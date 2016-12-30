Drug rehabilitation centre appeals for assistance

Drug and Alcohol Free Awareness and Rehab Centre (DAFAREC), an organisation that has taken up the task of rescuing substance users from their addiction, is appealing for assistance from the public in its efforts at transforming the lives of the affected.

The Director of DAFAREC, Mr Emmanuel Agyepong, who made the call, said most drug addicts, be they alcoholics or users of hard drugs, were lured into the acts and often got involved in criminal activities.

He said there was, therefore, the need for those who could afford, to help the addicts to overcome their challenges.

He made the appeal at the centre at Medie, near Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, when staff of Radiance Petroleum Limited visited the centre.

Mr Agyepong also said drug addicts, who because of the state in which they were, had become a burden on society, could contribute positively to society and the economy, if they were helped to overcome their challenges.

Donation

The company donated assorted drinks, food and toiletries worth GH¢6,000 to the rehabilitation centre.

Radiance Petroleum Limited in addition gave the centre GH¢3,000 and pledged to support it with a monthly fuel allocation of GH¢250.

Be wary of drugs

For his part, the Managing Director of Radiance Petroleum Limited, Mr Emmanuel Pobee, empathised with the inmates as they shared their experiences during their periods of addiction.

He encouraged them to endeavour not to relapse into addiction and advised the youth in general, to always resist the temptation of doing drugs.